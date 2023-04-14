LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.21.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $96.06 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.