Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $50.50. 1,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Lyons Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.77.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile



Lyons Bancorp, Inc provides financial and banking services. Its offers products within the personal and business banking realms, including direct deposit, online banking, cash manager, remote deposit capture. The company was founded on August 4, 1987 is headquartered in Lyons, NY.

Further Reading

