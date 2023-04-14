Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $14.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.04. 7,760,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.31. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 589.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

