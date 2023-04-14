Mainsail Financial Group LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 165,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $72.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.