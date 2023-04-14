Mainsail Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMIN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. 17,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $299.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

