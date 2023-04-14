Mainsail Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,645 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 105,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 483.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $835.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

