Mainsail Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,292. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $180.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

