Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Shares Down 1%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.90. 1,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.