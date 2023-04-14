Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Performance
NYSE:MKL opened at $1,342.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,302.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.
Insider Activity at Markel
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
