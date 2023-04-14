Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,342.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,302.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.78. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel will post 82.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Articles

