MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $344.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $341.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.64.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $340.50 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.16.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 611,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 132.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MarketAxess by 83.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

