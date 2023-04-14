Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 608,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after purchasing an additional 564,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $172.40 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

