Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

