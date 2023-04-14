Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Lowered to $180.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.64.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

MMC stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.