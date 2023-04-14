Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 734 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.70.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

