Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after purchasing an additional 987,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,321,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $16,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BWA opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.