Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Citigroup by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2,964.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.