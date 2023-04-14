Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,397 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 394.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after buying an additional 217,953 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Profile



MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

