Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

