Maxim Group Downgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to Hold

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Price Performance

BIOC opened at $0.34 on Friday. Biocept has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.