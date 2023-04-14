MCF Advisors LLC Buys 49 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $231.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.