MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.