MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 1,152,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 1,115,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. Barclays cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

