MCF Advisors LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 920,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 155,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 0.8 %

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.