MCF Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,346,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,984,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,837,000 after purchasing an additional 385,347 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

