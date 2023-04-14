MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.39 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

