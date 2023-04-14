McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

