McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,281 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

