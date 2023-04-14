McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $195.75 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average of $188.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

