Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.19. Mega Uranium shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 68,228 shares traded.

Mega Uranium Trading Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 11.36.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. The company hold interest in the Ben Lomond property comprising of 2 mining leases covering an area of 21.6 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia.

