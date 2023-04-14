MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

