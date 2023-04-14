MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $1,680.00 at Bank of America

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,419.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,296.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,199.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,021.21. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,329.49. The company has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

