Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $293.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $115.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

