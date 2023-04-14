Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mesoblast Price Performance
MEOBF stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Mesoblast has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.86.
About Mesoblast
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MEOBF)
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.