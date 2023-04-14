Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

MEOBF stock remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Mesoblast has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.86.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

