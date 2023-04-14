Metars Genesis (MRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.02 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $98.02 million and approximately $122,686.68 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metars Genesis has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00005083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metars Genesis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.4890759 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $134,451.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metars Genesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metars Genesis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.