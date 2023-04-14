Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $49.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. Methanex has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

