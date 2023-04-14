Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,581.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,496.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,417.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

