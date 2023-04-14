Michael G. Ellis Sells 12,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of FLYW traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,502. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. Flywire’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.