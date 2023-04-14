Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $40,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,205,377. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $76.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

