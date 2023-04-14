MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Shares Down 1.4%

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.69. 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 5.1 %

