Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $693.66

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 693.66 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 691.55 ($8.56). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 697 ($8.63), with a volume of 87,028 shares changing hands.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 693.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 697.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £450.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -650.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

In other news, insider David Kidd acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 737 ($9.13) per share, with a total value of £55,275 ($68,452.01). 22.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

