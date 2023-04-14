Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 253.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:MIST opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.02.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that is designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
