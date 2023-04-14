Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Down 18.2%

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 221,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 182,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Minnova Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Minnova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minnova Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.