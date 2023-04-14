MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Insider Robin A. Frew Sells 492,225 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,264. The stock has a market cap of $193.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.99. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

