MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Insider Robin A. Frew Sells 492,225 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Robin A. Frew sold 492,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $152,589.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,631,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MIXT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,264. The stock has a market cap of $193.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.99. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
