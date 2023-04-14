Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.10. 2,646,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

