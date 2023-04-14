Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.22. 808,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

