Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 25,869 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $101.27. 410,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

