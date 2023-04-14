Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697,387. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $104.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.