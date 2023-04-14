Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.37. 387,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,777. The company has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $289.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.89.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.54.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

