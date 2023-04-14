Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $24.94 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. 518,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares worth $1,735,265,267. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.