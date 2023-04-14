Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $24.94 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.3% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.
Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,651,616 shares worth $1,735,265,267. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
- JPMorgan Tops Estimates, Will the Market Follow?
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.