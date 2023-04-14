Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $26.99 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $26,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.60. 3,345,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,992. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

